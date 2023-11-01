Rayonier: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.2 million. The…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.2 million.

The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $201.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.7 million.

