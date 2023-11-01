Rapid7: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.6 million in its third…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.6 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $198.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $202 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $773 million to $775 million.

