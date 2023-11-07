Live Radio
Ramaco Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 5:40 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Tuesday reported profit of $19.5 million in its third quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $187 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on METC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/METC

