Ramaco Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Tuesday reported profit of $19.5 million in its third quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $187 million in the period.

