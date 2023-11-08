Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $146.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.