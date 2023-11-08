RadNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $17.5 million. On…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $17.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $402 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.2 million.

