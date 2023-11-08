Radcom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $281,000 in its…

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $281,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $50 million to $53 million.

