QuinStreet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $113 million to $118 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.