QuickLogic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 4:31 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUIK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

