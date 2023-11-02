Quanta Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $272.8 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $272.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $5.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.26 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.1 billion to $20.4 billion.

