Qualys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $46.5 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $142 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.18 to $1.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144.1 million to $145.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.04 to $5.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $554 million to $555 million.

