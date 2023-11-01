Qualcomm: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.49 billion. On a per-share basis,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.23 billion, or $6.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.45. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.1 billion to $9.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QCOM

___

This story has been updated to corrected the Zacks estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenue. It is $9.32 billion, not $11.85 billion.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.