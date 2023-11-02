Quaker Chemical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $33.7 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $490.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWR

