Qorvo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $97.5 million.…

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to $2.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be $1.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $1.25 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

