Q2 Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.2 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $155 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $160.2 million to $163.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $622.2 million to $625.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.