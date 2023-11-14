Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Pyxus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pyxus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 7:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The tobacco company posted revenue of $624.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up