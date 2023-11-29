PVH: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $161.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $161.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, PVH expects its per-share earnings to be $3.45.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $10.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.