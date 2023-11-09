Purple Innovation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $36 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $36 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $140 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.4 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million.

