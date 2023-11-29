Pure Storage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $70.4 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $762.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $761.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $782 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.82 billion.

