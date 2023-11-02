Puma Biotech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI

