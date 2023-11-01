PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $45.6 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $45.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $546.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $559.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.5 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to $1.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5.20 per share.

