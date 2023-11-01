Prudential: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $802 million…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $802 million in its third quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $10.13 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU

