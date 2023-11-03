Proto Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported profit of $8…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported profit of $8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period.

