Prothena: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.9 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.