Protagonist Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:23 PM

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

