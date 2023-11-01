ProPetro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $34.8…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $34.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $423.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.7 million.

