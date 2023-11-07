Progyny: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $15.9 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $15.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $280.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Progyny said it expects revenue in the range of $268.3 million to $276.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGNY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.