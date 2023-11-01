Procore Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.8 million…

On a per-share basis, the Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $247.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $247 million to $249 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $937 million to $939 million.

