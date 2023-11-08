ProAssurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.4 million in…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its third quarter.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $275.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $278.5 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRA

