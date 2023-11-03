Privia Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $5.6…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $417.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.8 million.

