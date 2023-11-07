Primoris Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Tuesday reported profit of $48.1 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Tuesday reported profit of $48.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

