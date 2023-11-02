Primo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.4…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $622 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.3 million.

Primo expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion.

