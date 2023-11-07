Primerica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $152.1 million. The…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $152.1 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $710.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $713.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.