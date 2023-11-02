Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.6 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $286.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.1 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings to be $4.27 to $4.32 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.

_____

