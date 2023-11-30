Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 557½ 565¾ 555½ 565¾ +9¾
Mar 585¾ 597¼ 582 593½ +7¾
May 601 611½ 596½ 608¼ +7½
Jul 613½ 622½ 608¼ 620 +6½
Sep 627 635¼ 621¾ 634 +6½
Dec 643¼ 650¾ 638 650 +6¼
Mar 655 662¼ 650¾ 662¼ +5½
Jul 659¼ 659¼ 659¼ 659¼ ¼
Est. sales 94,867. Wed.’s sales 122,672
Wed.’s open int 402,703
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 449¾ 462 449¾ 461 +11¼
Mar 475¼ 484½ 475 483¼ +7½
May 487 496¼ 487 495 +6½
Jul 497¾ 505¼ 496¾ 504 +5¾
Sep 500¾ 506¾ 499½ 506 +5
Dec 507 512¾ 505¼ 511¾ +4
Mar 517 523 516¼ 522 +3½
May 525 527 525 527 +3½
Jul 523¼ 528 522¼ 527¼ +3¼
Sep 510½ 512 510½ 512 +2½
Dec 507 509¾ 507 509¾ +2
Dec 507 509½ 507 508¾ +1½
Est. sales 244,217. Wed.’s sales 483,289
Wed.’s open int 1,258,900
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 368 372¼ 368 372¼ +12½
Mar 362 376 358¼ 368¾ +6¾
May 371¾ 371¾ 371¾ 371¾ +5
Est. sales 236. Wed.’s sales 695
Wed.’s open int 3,668
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1347 1351½ 1339¼ 1341¾ —5¼
Mar 1365¼ 1369¾ 1357¾ 1361¼ —4¼
May 1378¼ 1382 1370¾ 1374¼ —4½
Jul 1382¾ 1386½ 1375½ 1379¾ —4
Aug 1362 1362 1352¼ 1357 —3¼
Sep 1310 1313 1304½ 1309½ —2½
Nov 1291½ 1294½ 1284¾ 1291¼ —1¼
Jan 1296 1300¼ 1291¾ 1297¾ —1¾
Mar 1292¾ 1292¾ 1284¾ 1292½ ¼
May 1288 1288 1287½ 1287½ —3¼
Jul 1289¼ 1292¾ 1288¾ 1292¾ ¾
Nov 1250¼ 1250¼ 1244¼ 1249½ —1½
Est. sales 180,566. Wed.’s sales 197,526
Wed.’s open int 735,545

