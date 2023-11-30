CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 557½ 565¾ 555½ 565¾ +9¾ Mar 585¾ 597¼ 582 593½ +7¾ May 601 611½ 596½ 608¼ +7½ Jul 613½ 622½ 608¼ 620 +6½ Sep 627 635¼ 621¾ 634 +6½ Dec 643¼ 650¾ 638 650 +6¼ Mar 655 662¼ 650¾ 662¼ +5½ Jul 659¼ 659¼ 659¼ 659¼ — ¼ Est. sales 94,867. Wed.’s sales 122,672 Wed.’s open int 402,703 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 449¾ 462 449¾ 461 +11¼ Mar 475¼ 484½ 475 483¼ +7½ May 487 496¼ 487 495 +6½ Jul 497¾ 505¼ 496¾ 504 +5¾ Sep 500¾ 506¾ 499½ 506 +5 Dec 507 512¾ 505¼ 511¾ +4 Mar 517 523 516¼ 522 +3½ May 525 527 525 527 +3½ Jul 523¼ 528 522¼ 527¼ +3¼ Sep 510½ 512 510½ 512 +2½ Dec 507 509¾ 507 509¾ +2 Dec 507 509½ 507 508¾ +1½ Est. sales 244,217. Wed.’s sales 483,289 Wed.’s open int 1,258,900 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 368 372¼ 368 372¼ +12½ Mar 362 376 358¼ 368¾ +6¾ May 371¾ 371¾ 371¾ 371¾ +5 Est. sales 236. Wed.’s sales 695 Wed.’s open int 3,668 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1347 1351½ 1339¼ 1341¾ —5¼ Mar 1365¼ 1369¾ 1357¾ 1361¼ —4¼ May 1378¼ 1382 1370¾ 1374¼ —4½ Jul 1382¾ 1386½ 1375½ 1379¾ —4 Aug 1362 1362 1352¼ 1357 —3¼ Sep 1310 1313 1304½ 1309½ —2½ Nov 1291½ 1294½ 1284¾ 1291¼ —1¼ Jan 1296 1300¼ 1291¾ 1297¾ —1¾ Mar 1292¾ 1292¾ 1284¾ 1292½ — ¼ May 1288 1288 1287½ 1287½ —3¼ Jul 1289¼ 1292¾ 1288¾ 1292¾ — ¾ Nov 1250¼ 1250¼ 1244¼ 1249½ —1½ Est. sales 180,566. Wed.’s sales 197,526 Wed.’s open int 735,545

