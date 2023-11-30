CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|557½
|565¾
|555½
|565¾
|+9¾
|Mar
|585¾
|597¼
|582
|593½
|+7¾
|May
|601
|611½
|596½
|608¼
|+7½
|Jul
|613½
|622½
|608¼
|620
|+6½
|Sep
|627
|635¼
|621¾
|634
|+6½
|Dec
|643¼
|650¾
|638
|650
|+6¼
|Mar
|655
|662¼
|650¾
|662¼
|+5½
|Jul
|659¼
|659¼
|659¼
|659¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 94,867.
|Wed.’s sales 122,672
|Wed.’s open int 402,703
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|449¾
|462
|449¾
|461
|+11¼
|Mar
|475¼
|484½
|475
|483¼
|+7½
|May
|487
|496¼
|487
|495
|+6½
|Jul
|497¾
|505¼
|496¾
|504
|+5¾
|Sep
|500¾
|506¾
|499½
|506
|+5
|Dec
|507
|512¾
|505¼
|511¾
|+4
|Mar
|517
|523
|516¼
|522
|+3½
|May
|525
|527
|525
|527
|+3½
|Jul
|523¼
|528
|522¼
|527¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|510½
|512
|510½
|512
|+2½
|Dec
|507
|509¾
|507
|509¾
|+2
|Dec
|507
|509½
|507
|508¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 244,217.
|Wed.’s sales 483,289
|Wed.’s open int 1,258,900
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|368
|372¼
|368
|372¼
|+12½
|Mar
|362
|376
|358¼
|368¾
|+6¾
|May
|371¾
|371¾
|371¾
|371¾
|+5
|Est. sales 236.
|Wed.’s sales 695
|Wed.’s open int 3,668
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1347
|1351½
|1339¼
|1341¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|1365¼
|1369¾
|1357¾
|1361¼
|—4¼
|May
|1378¼
|1382
|1370¾
|1374¼
|—4½
|Jul
|1382¾
|1386½
|1375½
|1379¾
|—4
|Aug
|1362
|1362
|1352¼
|1357
|—3¼
|Sep
|1310
|1313
|1304½
|1309½
|—2½
|Nov
|1291½
|1294½
|1284¾
|1291¼
|—1¼
|Jan
|1296
|1300¼
|1291¾
|1297¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|1292¾
|1292¾
|1284¾
|1292½
|—
|¼
|May
|1288
|1288
|1287½
|1287½
|—3¼
|Jul
|1289¼
|1292¾
|1288¾
|1292¾
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1250¼
|1250¼
|1244¼
|1249½
|—1½
|Est. sales 180,566.
|Wed.’s sales 197,526
|Wed.’s open int 735,545
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.