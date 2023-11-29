CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|544½
|559
|542¾
|557¾
|+14
|Mar
|573¾
|587½
|571½
|586
|+14
|May
|589½
|602
|587¾
|600½
|+12½
|Jul
|603
|614½
|601
|613
|+11¼
|Sep
|617½
|628
|614¾
|627½
|+11½
|Dec
|635¼
|644
|632½
|643¼
|+10½
|Mar
|648¼
|657
|645¼
|657
|+11
|May
|653
|657½
|653
|657½
|+5¾
|Jul
|654
|660
|654
|660
|+11
|Est. sales 151,356.
|Tue.’s sales 141,362
|Tue.’s open int 411,837
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|451
|453½
|447
|450
|—1½
|Mar
|473½
|477¼
|470½
|475¼
|+1¾
|May
|486
|489½
|483¼
|488
|+2
|Jul
|495¾
|499
|493¼
|497½
|+1¾
|Sep
|498½
|502
|496¾
|500½
|+2
|Dec
|505
|508½
|503¾
|506¾
|+1
|Mar
|516¼
|518¾
|514¼
|517½
|+1¼
|May
|520¾
|524
|519½
|524
|+3
|Jul
|519¾
|525
|519¾
|524½
|+3¼
|Sep
|510
|510
|510
|510
|+1¼
|Dec
|506¾
|508¼
|506¼
|507
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 564,153.
|Tue.’s sales 532,290
|Tue.’s open int 1,290,429
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|358¼
|360
|349½
|359¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|372
|372¼
|361
|362½
|—6¼
|May
|375
|375
|369½
|369½
|—9¼
|Est. sales 1,470.
|Tue.’s sales 1,140
|Tue.’s open int 4,097
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1346½
|1352
|1337
|1346
|—
|½
|Mar
|1364
|1370
|1356
|1364¼
|—
|½
|May
|1378
|1383¼
|1368¾
|1377¼
|—1
|Jul
|1383
|1388
|1374
|1382
|—1¾
|Aug
|1361
|1363¾
|1351
|1358½
|—1½
|Sep
|1311¾
|1313
|1303¾
|1310½
|—1½
|Nov
|1291½
|1296
|1284¾
|1290½
|—2½
|Jan
|1296¾
|1302¼
|1292½
|1298¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|1290½
|1292
|1287
|1290¼
|—2¾
|May
|1287¾
|1287¾
|1287¾
|1287¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|1288¾
|1288¾
|1287
|1287
|—6¼
|Nov
|1249¼
|1250½
|1246½
|1250
|Est. sales 263,445.
|Tue.’s sales 243,001
|Tue.’s open int 736,483
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.