Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 544½ 559 542¾ 557¾ +14
Mar 573¾ 587½ 571½ 586 +14
May 589½ 602 587¾ 600½ +12½
Jul 603 614½ 601 613 +11¼
Sep 617½ 628 614¾ 627½ +11½
Dec 635¼ 644 632½ 643¼ +10½
Mar 648¼ 657 645¼ 657 +11
May 653 657½ 653 657½ +5¾
Jul 654 660 654 660 +11
Est. sales 151,356. Tue.’s sales 141,362
Tue.’s open int 411,837
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 451 453½ 447 450 —1½
Mar 473½ 477¼ 470½ 475¼ +1¾
May 486 489½ 483¼ 488 +2
Jul 495¾ 499 493¼ 497½ +1¾
Sep 498½ 502 496¾ 500½ +2
Dec 505 508½ 503¾ 506¾ +1
Mar 516¼ 518¾ 514¼ 517½ +1¼
May 520¾ 524 519½ 524 +3
Jul 519¾ 525 519¾ 524½ +3¼
Sep 510 510 510 510 +1¼
Dec 506¾ 508¼ 506¼ 507 ¼
Est. sales 564,153. Tue.’s sales 532,290
Tue.’s open int 1,290,429
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 358¼ 360 349½ 359¾ +1¼
Mar 372 372¼ 361 362½ —6¼
May 375 375 369½ 369½ —9¼
Est. sales 1,470. Tue.’s sales 1,140
Tue.’s open int 4,097
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1346½ 1352 1337 1346 ½
Mar 1364 1370 1356 1364¼ ½
May 1378 1383¼ 1368¾ 1377¼ —1
Jul 1383 1388 1374 1382 —1¾
Aug 1361 1363¾ 1351 1358½ —1½
Sep 1311¾ 1313 1303¾ 1310½ —1½
Nov 1291½ 1296 1284¾ 1290½ —2½
Jan 1296¾ 1302¼ 1292½ 1298¼ —1¼
Mar 1290½ 1292 1287 1290¼ —2¾
May 1287¾ 1287¾ 1287¾ 1287¾ —2¾
Jul 1288¾ 1288¾ 1287 1287 —6¼
Nov 1249¼ 1250½ 1246½ 1250
Est. sales 263,445. Tue.’s sales 243,001
Tue.’s open int 736,483

