CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 544½ 559 542¾ 557¾ +14 Mar 573¾ 587½ 571½ 586 +14 May 589½ 602 587¾ 600½ +12½ Jul 603 614½ 601 613 +11¼ Sep 617½ 628 614¾ 627½ +11½ Dec 635¼ 644 632½ 643¼ +10½ Mar 648¼ 657 645¼ 657 +11 May 653 657½ 653 657½ +5¾ Jul 654 660 654 660 +11 Est. sales 151,356. Tue.’s sales 141,362 Tue.’s open int 411,837 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 451 453½ 447 450 —1½ Mar 473½ 477¼ 470½ 475¼ +1¾ May 486 489½ 483¼ 488 +2 Jul 495¾ 499 493¼ 497½ +1¾ Sep 498½ 502 496¾ 500½ +2 Dec 505 508½ 503¾ 506¾ +1 Mar 516¼ 518¾ 514¼ 517½ +1¼ May 520¾ 524 519½ 524 +3 Jul 519¾ 525 519¾ 524½ +3¼ Sep 510 510 510 510 +1¼ Dec 506¾ 508¼ 506¼ 507 — ¼ Est. sales 564,153. Tue.’s sales 532,290 Tue.’s open int 1,290,429 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 358¼ 360 349½ 359¾ +1¼ Mar 372 372¼ 361 362½ —6¼ May 375 375 369½ 369½ —9¼ Est. sales 1,470. Tue.’s sales 1,140 Tue.’s open int 4,097 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1346½ 1352 1337 1346 — ½ Mar 1364 1370 1356 1364¼ — ½ May 1378 1383¼ 1368¾ 1377¼ —1 Jul 1383 1388 1374 1382 —1¾ Aug 1361 1363¾ 1351 1358½ —1½ Sep 1311¾ 1313 1303¾ 1310½ —1½ Nov 1291½ 1296 1284¾ 1290½ —2½ Jan 1296¾ 1302¼ 1292½ 1298¼ —1¼ Mar 1290½ 1292 1287 1290¼ —2¾ May 1287¾ 1287¾ 1287¾ 1287¾ —2¾ Jul 1288¾ 1288¾ 1287 1287 —6¼ Nov 1249¼ 1250½ 1246½ 1250 Est. sales 263,445. Tue.’s sales 243,001 Tue.’s open int 736,483

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.