CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|550
|552¾
|527½
|534¾
|—14
|Mar
|578½
|582
|556¼
|561½
|—15¾
|May
|592¾
|595½
|572½
|576
|—15½
|Jul
|605¾
|607¾
|586
|588½
|—15½
|Sep
|619¼
|621¾
|601½
|602¼
|—16
|Dec
|634¾
|637¾
|618½
|619
|—15¾
|Mar
|649¼
|649¼
|632¼
|632¼
|—15¼
|May
|651¼
|652
|641½
|641½
|—11¼
|Est. sales 94,140.
|Fri.’s sales 85,032
|Fri.’s open int 430,318
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|464¼
|465¾
|453¾
|456½
|—6¾
|Mar
|483¼
|485
|473
|476
|—6½
|May
|495¼
|497
|485
|487¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|504¼
|505¾
|494½
|496¾
|—7
|Sep
|504¾
|506
|496½
|499
|—6¼
|Dec
|511¼
|512¾
|502¾
|504¾
|—6
|Mar
|520¾
|520¾
|513
|515¼
|—5½
|May
|524
|524
|517½
|520
|—5¼
|Jul
|525¼
|525¼
|519
|519¼
|—5½
|Sep
|507
|507
|507
|507
|—3¾
|Dec
|509¾
|509¾
|507¼
|507¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|509
|509
|507½
|508
|—1½
|Est. sales 288,517.
|Fri.’s sales 245,749
|Fri.’s open int 1,373,793
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|367¾
|380½
|365
|370½
|—2½
|Mar
|390
|394
|381
|386
|—3¾
|Est. sales 542.
|Fri.’s sales 542
|Fri.’s open int 4,725
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1329½
|1339
|1323½
|1332
|+1¼
|Mar
|1348¾
|1356½
|1341½
|1350½
|+1¾
|May
|1361¾
|1369¼
|1354¾
|1363¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|1365¼
|1373¾
|1360¼
|1369
|+2
|Aug
|1338¾
|1350¼
|1338½
|1346
|+1¼
|Sep
|1301¼
|1304¾
|1294
|1298¾
|+¼
|Nov
|1281¼
|1286½
|1275
|1280¼
|Jan
|1283¾
|1290¾
|1283
|1287½
|+¾
|Mar
|1280½
|1280¾
|1277¾
|1277¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|1285
|1285¼
|1279¾
|1285
|+3½
|Nov
|1238¼
|1238¼
|1238¼
|1238¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 146,158.
|Fri.’s sales 134,422
|Fri.’s open int 741,889
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.