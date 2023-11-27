Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 27, 2023, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 550 552¾ 527½ 534¾ —14
Mar 578½ 582 556¼ 561½ —15¾
May 592¾ 595½ 572½ 576 —15½
Jul 605¾ 607¾ 586 588½ —15½
Sep 619¼ 621¾ 601½ 602¼ —16
Dec 634¾ 637¾ 618½ 619 —15¾
Mar 649¼ 649¼ 632¼ 632¼ —15¼
May 651¼ 652 641½ 641½ —11¼
Est. sales 94,140. Fri.’s sales 85,032
Fri.’s open int 430,318
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 464¼ 465¾ 453¾ 456½ —6¾
Mar 483¼ 485 473 476 —6½
May 495¼ 497 485 487¾ —6¾
Jul 504¼ 505¾ 494½ 496¾ —7
Sep 504¾ 506 496½ 499 —6¼
Dec 511¼ 512¾ 502¾ 504¾ —6
Mar 520¾ 520¾ 513 515¼ —5½
May 524 524 517½ 520 —5¼
Jul 525¼ 525¼ 519 519¼ —5½
Sep 507 507 507 507 —3¾
Dec 509¾ 509¾ 507¼ 507¾ —1¾
Dec 509 509 507½ 508 —1½
Est. sales 288,517. Fri.’s sales 245,749
Fri.’s open int 1,373,793
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 367¾ 380½ 365 370½ —2½
Mar 390 394 381 386 —3¾
Est. sales 542. Fri.’s sales 542
Fri.’s open int 4,725
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1329½ 1339 1323½ 1332 +1¼
Mar 1348¾ 1356½ 1341½ 1350½ +1¾
May 1361¾ 1369¼ 1354¾ 1363¾ +1¾
Jul 1365¼ 1373¾ 1360¼ 1369 +2
Aug 1338¾ 1350¼ 1338½ 1346 +1¼
Sep 1301¼ 1304¾ 1294 1298¾
Nov 1281¼ 1286½ 1275 1280¼
Jan 1283¾ 1290¾ 1283 1287½
Mar 1280½ 1280¾ 1277¾ 1277¾ —2¾
Jul 1285 1285¼ 1279¾ 1285 +3½
Nov 1238¼ 1238¼ 1238¼ 1238¼ ½
Est. sales 146,158. Fri.’s sales 134,422
Fri.’s open int 741,889

