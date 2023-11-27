CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 550 552¾ 527½ 534¾ —14 Mar 578½ 582 556¼ 561½ —15¾ May 592¾ 595½ 572½ 576 —15½ Jul 605¾ 607¾ 586 588½ —15½ Sep 619¼ 621¾ 601½ 602¼ —16 Dec 634¾ 637¾ 618½ 619 —15¾ Mar 649¼ 649¼ 632¼ 632¼ —15¼ May 651¼ 652 641½ 641½ —11¼ Est. sales 94,140. Fri.’s sales 85,032 Fri.’s open int 430,318 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 464¼ 465¾ 453¾ 456½ —6¾ Mar 483¼ 485 473 476 —6½ May 495¼ 497 485 487¾ —6¾ Jul 504¼ 505¾ 494½ 496¾ —7 Sep 504¾ 506 496½ 499 —6¼ Dec 511¼ 512¾ 502¾ 504¾ —6 Mar 520¾ 520¾ 513 515¼ —5½ May 524 524 517½ 520 —5¼ Jul 525¼ 525¼ 519 519¼ —5½ Sep 507 507 507 507 —3¾ Dec 509¾ 509¾ 507¼ 507¾ —1¾ Dec 509 509 507½ 508 —1½ Est. sales 288,517. Fri.’s sales 245,749 Fri.’s open int 1,373,793 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 367¾ 380½ 365 370½ —2½ Mar 390 394 381 386 —3¾ Est. sales 542. Fri.’s sales 542 Fri.’s open int 4,725 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1329½ 1339 1323½ 1332 +1¼ Mar 1348¾ 1356½ 1341½ 1350½ +1¾ May 1361¾ 1369¼ 1354¾ 1363¾ +1¾ Jul 1365¼ 1373¾ 1360¼ 1369 +2 Aug 1338¾ 1350¼ 1338½ 1346 +1¼ Sep 1301¼ 1304¾ 1294 1298¾ +¼ Nov 1281¼ 1286½ 1275 1280¼ Jan 1283¾ 1290¾ 1283 1287½ +¾ Mar 1280½ 1280¾ 1277¾ 1277¾ —2¾ Jul 1285 1285¼ 1279¾ 1285 +3½ Nov 1238¼ 1238¼ 1238¼ 1238¼ — ½ Est. sales 146,158. Fri.’s sales 134,422 Fri.’s open int 741,889

