Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 550¾ 554 541 543½ —7¼
Mar 575¾ 579¾ 567¾ 570¼ —5½
May 593½ 594½ 584 585¾ —6¼
Jul 605¾ 607½ 597½ 599¼ —6½
Sep 621 621½ 612¾ 614½ —6¼
Dec 636 638¼ 630 631¾ —5½
Mar 648¼ 650¾ 642¾ 644½ —5¾
May 650¾ 650¾ 646 649¼ —5¾
Est. sales 139,580. Fri.’s sales 134,928
Fri.’s open int 440,614, up 863
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 467 469½ 464½ 469 +2
Mar 485½ 487¼ 482½ 487 +1¾
May 497 497½ 493¼ 497¼ +1¼
Jul 504½ 505¾ 501¾ 505¾ +1¼
Sep 506 507¼ 503½ 506¾
Dec 510¾ 512¾ 508½ 511½
Mar 520¾ 522¾ 518½ 521¾
May 525 525¼ 523½ 525¼ —1
Jul 524½ 525½ 522½ 525½
Sep 508¾ 508¾ 507¼ 508¾ —1¾
Dec 507¼ 508 506 507¾
Dec 507 507 505¼ 507
Est. sales 303,179. Fri.’s sales 272,620
Fri.’s open int 1,440,762
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 346½ 348 337¼ 346¾ +1¾
Mar 363¾ 363¾ 355 362¾ +1¾
May 372¾ 372¾ 368 368 —3¾
Est. sales 781. Fri.’s sales 781
Fri.’s open int 4,893
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1339¼ 1366 1327 1364¼ +24
Mar 1353 1381½ 1343¾ 1379¾ +23¼
May 1368 1393 1356¼ 1391½ +22½
Jul 1369 1396½ 1360½ 1394½ +21¼
Aug 1346¼ 1372½ 1339¾ 1371 +19¾
Sep 1298½ 1322¾ 1293½ 1321¾ +18¾
Nov 1279¼ 1302¾ 1275 1301¼ +18
Jan 1285¼ 1307¼ 1284½ 1307¼ +18
Mar 1291¼ 1298½ 1287½ 1298¼ +15
May 1280 1296 1276 1296 +14½
Jul 1293½ 1299¼ 1293½ 1299¼ +14¾
Nov 1234 1251¾ 1234 1251¾ +12¼
Est. sales 236,269. Fri.’s sales 225,146
Fri.’s open int 741,606

