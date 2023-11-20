CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|550¾
|554
|541
|543½
|—7¼
|Mar
|575¾
|579¾
|567¾
|570¼
|—5½
|May
|593½
|594½
|584
|585¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|605¾
|607½
|597½
|599¼
|—6½
|Sep
|621
|621½
|612¾
|614½
|—6¼
|Dec
|636
|638¼
|630
|631¾
|—5½
|Mar
|648¼
|650¾
|642¾
|644½
|—5¾
|May
|650¾
|650¾
|646
|649¼
|—5¾
|Est. sales 139,580.
|Fri.’s sales 134,928
|Fri.’s open int 440,614,
|up 863
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|467
|469½
|464½
|469
|+2
|Mar
|485½
|487¼
|482½
|487
|+1¾
|May
|497
|497½
|493¼
|497¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|504½
|505¾
|501¾
|505¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|506
|507¼
|503½
|506¾
|+¼
|Dec
|510¾
|512¾
|508½
|511½
|Mar
|520¾
|522¾
|518½
|521¾
|May
|525
|525¼
|523½
|525¼
|—1
|Jul
|524½
|525½
|522½
|525½
|Sep
|508¾
|508¾
|507¼
|508¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|507¼
|508
|506
|507¾
|Dec
|507
|507
|505¼
|507
|Est. sales 303,179.
|Fri.’s sales 272,620
|Fri.’s open int 1,440,762
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|346½
|348
|337¼
|346¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|363¾
|363¾
|355
|362¾
|+1¾
|May
|372¾
|372¾
|368
|368
|—3¾
|Est. sales 781.
|Fri.’s sales 781
|Fri.’s open int 4,893
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1339¼
|1366
|1327
|1364¼
|+24
|Mar
|1353
|1381½
|1343¾
|1379¾
|+23¼
|May
|1368
|1393
|1356¼
|1391½
|+22½
|Jul
|1369
|1396½
|1360½
|1394½
|+21¼
|Aug
|1346¼
|1372½
|1339¾
|1371
|+19¾
|Sep
|1298½
|1322¾
|1293½
|1321¾
|+18¾
|Nov
|1279¼
|1302¾
|1275
|1301¼
|+18
|Jan
|1285¼
|1307¼
|1284½
|1307¼
|+18
|Mar
|1291¼
|1298½
|1287½
|1298¼
|+15
|May
|1280
|1296
|1276
|1296
|+14½
|Jul
|1293½
|1299¼
|1293½
|1299¼
|+14¾
|Nov
|1234
|1251¾
|1234
|1251¾
|+12¼
|Est. sales 236,269.
|Fri.’s sales 225,146
|Fri.’s open int 741,606
