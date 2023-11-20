CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 550¾ 554 541 543½ —7¼ Mar 575¾ 579¾ 567¾ 570¼ —5½ May 593½ 594½ 584 585¾ —6¼ Jul 605¾ 607½ 597½ 599¼ —6½ Sep 621 621½ 612¾ 614½ —6¼ Dec 636 638¼ 630 631¾ —5½ Mar 648¼ 650¾ 642¾ 644½ —5¾ May 650¾ 650¾ 646 649¼ —5¾ Est. sales 139,580. Fri.’s sales 134,928 Fri.’s open int 440,614, up 863 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 467 469½ 464½ 469 +2 Mar 485½ 487¼ 482½ 487 +1¾ May 497 497½ 493¼ 497¼ +1¼ Jul 504½ 505¾ 501¾ 505¾ +1¼ Sep 506 507¼ 503½ 506¾ +¼ Dec 510¾ 512¾ 508½ 511½ Mar 520¾ 522¾ 518½ 521¾ May 525 525¼ 523½ 525¼ —1 Jul 524½ 525½ 522½ 525½ Sep 508¾ 508¾ 507¼ 508¾ —1¾ Dec 507¼ 508 506 507¾ Dec 507 507 505¼ 507 Est. sales 303,179. Fri.’s sales 272,620 Fri.’s open int 1,440,762 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 346½ 348 337¼ 346¾ +1¾ Mar 363¾ 363¾ 355 362¾ +1¾ May 372¾ 372¾ 368 368 —3¾ Est. sales 781. Fri.’s sales 781 Fri.’s open int 4,893 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1339¼ 1366 1327 1364¼ +24 Mar 1353 1381½ 1343¾ 1379¾ +23¼ May 1368 1393 1356¼ 1391½ +22½ Jul 1369 1396½ 1360½ 1394½ +21¼ Aug 1346¼ 1372½ 1339¾ 1371 +19¾ Sep 1298½ 1322¾ 1293½ 1321¾ +18¾ Nov 1279¼ 1302¾ 1275 1301¼ +18 Jan 1285¼ 1307¼ 1284½ 1307¼ +18 Mar 1291¼ 1298½ 1287½ 1298¼ +15 May 1280 1296 1276 1296 +14½ Jul 1293½ 1299¼ 1293½ 1299¼ +14¾ Nov 1234 1251¾ 1234 1251¾ +12¼ Est. sales 236,269. Fri.’s sales 225,146 Fri.’s open int 741,606

