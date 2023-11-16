CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 562¼ 562½ 547 553¼ —7¼ Mar 590¼ 590¾ 575¼ 581 —7 May 606½ 606½ 591½ 596¼ —7¼ Jul 620½ 621 606¼ 610¼ —7¾ Sep 632 632½ 621¼ 625 —7¾ Dec 647¼ 648½ 638 642 —7 Mar 661 661½ 651¾ 657 —4¾ May 664 664¾ 660¾ 660¾ —6 Jul 663 663 655½ 655½ —7½ Est. sales 143,654. Wed.’s sales 194,631 Wed.’s open int 438,174, up 1,215 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 471 476¼ 465¼ 474½ +3¾ Mar 488¾ 494¼ 483½ 493 +4½ May 498¾ 504 493½ 503 +4½ Jul 507 511¾ 502 510¾ +3¾ Sep 507¾ 511¾ 503¼ 511¼ +3¾ Dec 512½ 516¼ 508¼ 515½ +3¼ Mar 523 526¼ 518½ 526¼ +3½ May 525 531 524¾ 531 +3½ Jul 527 529½ 523 529½ +2½ Sep 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ —1¼ Dec 508¾ 511 507½ 510¾ +2 Dec 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ — ¼ Est. sales 314,604. Wed.’s sales 539,297 Wed.’s open int 1,447,833 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 352¼ 352¼ 343½ 347¾ —4 Mar 367½ 368¾ 360½ 363¼ —7 May 375 375¾ 375 375¾ —5¼ Jul 381 381 381 381 —6 Est. sales 413. Wed.’s sales 529 Wed.’s open int 4,935 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1385 1387¾ 1353¾ 1363 —22 Mar 1399 1402 1368 1377¾ —21¾ May 1410 1413¼ 1379½ 1389 —21¾ Jul 1413½ 1416¼ 1382½ 1391¾ —21¾ Aug 1390¼ 1390¼ 1359¾ 1368½ —19½ Sep 1337 1338¼ 1309½ 1316¾ —18¼ Nov 1314 1316½ 1289 1295½ —18½ Jan 1321¼ 1321¼ 1296 1300¼ —19¾ Mar 1304½ 1304½ 1290¾ 1290¾ —21½ May 1290 1290 1289¾ 1290 —20 Jul 1298½ 1298½ 1298¼ 1298¼ —14½ Nov 1260 1260 1243 1250 —12 Est. sales 228,665. Wed.’s sales 213,927 Wed.’s open int 746,033, up 7,765

