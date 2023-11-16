Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 562¼ 562½ 547 553¼ —7¼
Mar 590¼ 590¾ 575¼ 581 —7
May 606½ 606½ 591½ 596¼ —7¼
Jul 620½ 621 606¼ 610¼ —7¾
Sep 632 632½ 621¼ 625 —7¾
Dec 647¼ 648½ 638 642 —7
Mar 661 661½ 651¾ 657 —4¾
May 664 664¾ 660¾ 660¾ —6
Jul 663 663 655½ 655½ —7½
Est. sales 143,654. Wed.’s sales 194,631
Wed.’s open int 438,174, up 1,215
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 471 476¼ 465¼ 474½ +3¾
Mar 488¾ 494¼ 483½ 493 +4½
May 498¾ 504 493½ 503 +4½
Jul 507 511¾ 502 510¾ +3¾
Sep 507¾ 511¾ 503¼ 511¼ +3¾
Dec 512½ 516¼ 508¼ 515½ +3¼
Mar 523 526¼ 518½ 526¼ +3½
May 525 531 524¾ 531 +3½
Jul 527 529½ 523 529½ +2½
Sep 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ —1¼
Dec 508¾ 511 507½ 510¾ +2
Dec 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ ¼
Est. sales 314,604. Wed.’s sales 539,297
Wed.’s open int 1,447,833
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 352¼ 352¼ 343½ 347¾ —4
Mar 367½ 368¾ 360½ 363¼ —7
May 375 375¾ 375 375¾ —5¼
Jul 381 381 381 381 —6
Est. sales 413. Wed.’s sales 529
Wed.’s open int 4,935
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1385 1387¾ 1353¾ 1363 —22
Mar 1399 1402 1368 1377¾ —21¾
May 1410 1413¼ 1379½ 1389 —21¾
Jul 1413½ 1416¼ 1382½ 1391¾ —21¾
Aug 1390¼ 1390¼ 1359¾ 1368½ —19½
Sep 1337 1338¼ 1309½ 1316¾ —18¼
Nov 1314 1316½ 1289 1295½ —18½
Jan 1321¼ 1321¼ 1296 1300¼ —19¾
Mar 1304½ 1304½ 1290¾ 1290¾ —21½
May 1290 1290 1289¾ 1290 —20
Jul 1298½ 1298½ 1298¼ 1298¼ —14½
Nov 1260 1260 1243 1250 —12
Est. sales 228,665. Wed.’s sales 213,927
Wed.’s open int 746,033, up 7,765

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up