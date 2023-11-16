CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|562¼
|562½
|547
|553¼
|—7¼
|Mar
|590¼
|590¾
|575¼
|581
|—7
|May
|606½
|606½
|591½
|596¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|620½
|621
|606¼
|610¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|632
|632½
|621¼
|625
|—7¾
|Dec
|647¼
|648½
|638
|642
|—7
|Mar
|661
|661½
|651¾
|657
|—4¾
|May
|664
|664¾
|660¾
|660¾
|—6
|Jul
|663
|663
|655½
|655½
|—7½
|Est. sales 143,654.
|Wed.’s sales 194,631
|Wed.’s open int 438,174,
|up 1,215
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|471
|476¼
|465¼
|474½
|+3¾
|Mar
|488¾
|494¼
|483½
|493
|+4½
|May
|498¾
|504
|493½
|503
|+4½
|Jul
|507
|511¾
|502
|510¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|507¾
|511¾
|503¼
|511¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|512½
|516¼
|508¼
|515½
|+3¼
|Mar
|523
|526¼
|518½
|526¼
|+3½
|May
|525
|531
|524¾
|531
|+3½
|Jul
|527
|529½
|523
|529½
|+2½
|Sep
|510¾
|510¾
|510¾
|510¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|508¾
|511
|507½
|510¾
|+2
|Dec
|507¼
|507¼
|507¼
|507¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 314,604.
|Wed.’s sales 539,297
|Wed.’s open int 1,447,833
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|352¼
|352¼
|343½
|347¾
|—4
|Mar
|367½
|368¾
|360½
|363¼
|—7
|May
|375
|375¾
|375
|375¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|381
|381
|381
|381
|—6
|Est. sales 413.
|Wed.’s sales 529
|Wed.’s open int 4,935
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1385
|1387¾
|1353¾
|1363
|—22
|Mar
|1399
|1402
|1368
|1377¾
|—21¾
|May
|1410
|1413¼
|1379½
|1389
|—21¾
|Jul
|1413½
|1416¼
|1382½
|1391¾
|—21¾
|Aug
|1390¼
|1390¼
|1359¾
|1368½
|—19½
|Sep
|1337
|1338¼
|1309½
|1316¾
|—18¼
|Nov
|1314
|1316½
|1289
|1295½
|—18½
|Jan
|1321¼
|1321¼
|1296
|1300¼
|—19¾
|Mar
|1304½
|1304½
|1290¾
|1290¾
|—21½
|May
|1290
|1290
|1289¾
|1290
|—20
|Jul
|1298½
|1298½
|1298¼
|1298¼
|—14½
|Nov
|1260
|1260
|1243
|1250
|—12
|Est. sales 228,665.
|Wed.’s sales 213,927
|Wed.’s open int 746,033,
|up 7,765
