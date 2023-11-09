CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|590
|592½
|573
|580
|—12¼
|Mar
|614
|614¾
|599¼
|605¾
|—10¾
|May
|630½
|631
|615½
|621¾
|—11¼
|Jul
|645
|645
|630¼
|636½
|—11¼
|Sep
|655
|658¼
|645
|650¼
|—11¼
|Dec
|669¾
|673½
|660½
|667
|—9¾
|Mar
|681½
|681½
|678¼
|678¼
|—10
|Est. sales 121,909.
|Wed.’s sales 288,927
|Wed.’s open int 437,948
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475
|476
|466½
|468
|—8
|Mar
|489½
|490¼
|481¼
|482¾
|—7¼
|May
|498½
|499½
|490¼
|491½
|—7¾
|Jul
|507
|507¾
|499
|500½
|—7¼
|Sep
|509¼
|509½
|501¼
|503
|—6¾
|Dec
|514
|514½
|506¾
|509¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|525¼
|525¼
|517¾
|519½
|—5¾
|May
|529¼
|529¼
|524½
|525
|—5
|Jul
|528¾
|528¾
|523¼
|524½
|—5
|Sep
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|509
|510
|507½
|507¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|508
|508
|508
|508
|—
|½
|Est. sales 459,395.
|Wed.’s sales 692,886
|Wed.’s open int 1,428,964
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|342
|345¼
|334¼
|336¼
|—5½
|Mar
|360¼
|363¾
|353¾
|358¾
|—1¾
|May
|373½
|374
|373½
|374
|+1½
|Est. sales 653.
|Wed.’s sales 781
|Wed.’s open int 4,678,
|up 152
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1351
|1353½
|1326½
|1328¾
|—20¼
|Jan
|1366½
|1373
|1336
|1345
|—20¾
|Mar
|1377¼
|1385¼
|1349¾
|1359
|—18
|May
|1387¼
|1395
|1361¾
|1370¾
|—16¼
|Jul
|1389
|1396¾
|1365¼
|1375
|—15
|Aug
|1366½
|1373
|1344¼
|1352½
|—14
|Sep
|1312¼
|1321½
|1294¾
|1303¾
|—11
|Nov
|1292
|1301
|1274¾
|1283¾
|—9½
|Jan
|1297¾
|1306¾
|1282¾
|1293¼
|—6½
|Mar
|1290
|1295
|1283¼
|1284
|—8½
|May
|1291
|1291
|1283
|1283
|—7½
|Jul
|1291½
|1291½
|1282½
|1286¼
|—6¾
|Nov
|1243½
|1251
|1238
|1238¾
|—7¼
|Est. sales 273,227.
|Wed.’s sales 323,087
|Wed.’s open int 724,686,
|up 1,738
