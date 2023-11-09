Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 590 592½ 573 580 —12¼
Mar 614 614¾ 599¼ 605¾ —10¾
May 630½ 631 615½ 621¾ —11¼
Jul 645 645 630¼ 636½ —11¼
Sep 655 658¼ 645 650¼ —11¼
Dec 669¾ 673½ 660½ 667 —9¾
Mar 681½ 681½ 678¼ 678¼ —10
Est. sales 121,909. Wed.’s sales 288,927
Wed.’s open int 437,948
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 475 476 466½ 468 —8
Mar 489½ 490¼ 481¼ 482¾ —7¼
May 498½ 499½ 490¼ 491½ —7¾
Jul 507 507¾ 499 500½ —7¼
Sep 509¼ 509½ 501¼ 503 —6¾
Dec 514 514½ 506¾ 509¼ —5¼
Mar 525¼ 525¼ 517¾ 519½ —5¾
May 529¼ 529¼ 524½ 525 —5
Jul 528¾ 528¾ 523¼ 524½ —5
Sep 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ —3¼
Dec 509 510 507½ 507¾ —1¼
Dec 508 508 508 508 ½
Est. sales 459,395. Wed.’s sales 692,886
Wed.’s open int 1,428,964
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 342 345¼ 334¼ 336¼ —5½
Mar 360¼ 363¾ 353¾ 358¾ —1¾
May 373½ 374 373½ 374 +1½
Est. sales 653. Wed.’s sales 781
Wed.’s open int 4,678, up 152
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1351 1353½ 1326½ 1328¾ —20¼
Jan 1366½ 1373 1336 1345 —20¾
Mar 1377¼ 1385¼ 1349¾ 1359 —18
May 1387¼ 1395 1361¾ 1370¾ —16¼
Jul 1389 1396¾ 1365¼ 1375 —15
Aug 1366½ 1373 1344¼ 1352½ —14
Sep 1312¼ 1321½ 1294¾ 1303¾ —11
Nov 1292 1301 1274¾ 1283¾ —9½
Jan 1297¾ 1306¾ 1282¾ 1293¼ —6½
Mar 1290 1295 1283¼ 1284 —8½
May 1291 1291 1283 1283 —7½
Jul 1291½ 1291½ 1282½ 1286¼ —6¾
Nov 1243½ 1251 1238 1238¾ —7¼
Est. sales 273,227. Wed.’s sales 323,087
Wed.’s open int 724,686, up 1,738

