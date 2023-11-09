CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 590 592½ 573 580 —12¼ Mar 614 614¾ 599¼ 605¾ —10¾ May 630½ 631 615½ 621¾ —11¼ Jul 645 645 630¼ 636½ —11¼ Sep 655 658¼ 645 650¼ —11¼ Dec 669¾ 673½ 660½ 667 —9¾ Mar 681½ 681½ 678¼ 678¼ —10 Est. sales 121,909. Wed.’s sales 288,927 Wed.’s open int 437,948 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475 476 466½ 468 —8 Mar 489½ 490¼ 481¼ 482¾ —7¼ May 498½ 499½ 490¼ 491½ —7¾ Jul 507 507¾ 499 500½ —7¼ Sep 509¼ 509½ 501¼ 503 —6¾ Dec 514 514½ 506¾ 509¼ —5¼ Mar 525¼ 525¼ 517¾ 519½ —5¾ May 529¼ 529¼ 524½ 525 —5 Jul 528¾ 528¾ 523¼ 524½ —5 Sep 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ —3¼ Dec 509 510 507½ 507¾ —1¼ Dec 508 508 508 508 — ½ Est. sales 459,395. Wed.’s sales 692,886 Wed.’s open int 1,428,964 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 342 345¼ 334¼ 336¼ —5½ Mar 360¼ 363¾ 353¾ 358¾ —1¾ May 373½ 374 373½ 374 +1½ Est. sales 653. Wed.’s sales 781 Wed.’s open int 4,678, up 152 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1351 1353½ 1326½ 1328¾ —20¼ Jan 1366½ 1373 1336 1345 —20¾ Mar 1377¼ 1385¼ 1349¾ 1359 —18 May 1387¼ 1395 1361¾ 1370¾ —16¼ Jul 1389 1396¾ 1365¼ 1375 —15 Aug 1366½ 1373 1344¼ 1352½ —14 Sep 1312¼ 1321½ 1294¾ 1303¾ —11 Nov 1292 1301 1274¾ 1283¾ —9½ Jan 1297¾ 1306¾ 1282¾ 1293¼ —6½ Mar 1290 1295 1283¼ 1284 —8½ May 1291 1291 1283 1283 —7½ Jul 1291½ 1291½ 1282½ 1286¼ —6¾ Nov 1243½ 1251 1238 1238¾ —7¼ Est. sales 273,227. Wed.’s sales 323,087 Wed.’s open int 724,686, up 1,738

