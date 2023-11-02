CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 562¼ 569½ 557¼ 564½ +2¾ Mar 589 596¼ 585¼ 592 +2½ May 608 614 603¼ 609 +1¼ Jul 622¾ 629½ 619¼ 625 +1½ Sep 637¾ 643¼ 633½ 639½ +2 Dec 653¼ 659 649¾ 654¾ +1½ Mar 667 671 663½ 666¾ +1¼ Est. sales 77,394. Wed.’s sales 108,994 Wed.’s open int 460,273, up 63 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475 477 470¼ 470¼ —4¾ Mar 490 492 485¼ 485½ —4¼ May 498½ 501 494½ 494½ —4 Jul 506 508 502¾ 502¾ —3¼ Sep 507½ 510¾ 506½ 506½ — ¾ Dec 511½ 516¼ 511½ 511¾ +½ Mar 522¼ 526¾ 522¼ 522¼ +¼ May 527½ 529½ 527½ 529½ +2½ Jul 527¼ 531 526½ 529¼ +2¾ Sep 513½ 514 513½ 514 +2¾ Dec 508 510¾ 507¾ 508½ +½ Dec 509¼ 509¼ 509¼ 509¼ +¼ Est. sales 327,027. Wed.’s sales 324,034 Wed.’s open int 1,426,041, up 13,933 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383½ 383½ 373¾ 379 — ½ Mar 400½ 400½ 392½ 399 +½ Est. sales 248. Wed.’s sales 1,399 Wed.’s open int 4,090, up 291 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1290¼ 1306¼ 1290¼ 1302¼ +11 Jan 1315¼ 1330 1315 1326¾ +11¾ Mar 1328¾ 1342¾ 1328¾ 1340¼ +11½ May 1343¼ 1355 1343¼ 1352¾ +10¼ Jul 1350¼ 1360¾ 1350 1358¾ +9½ Aug 1331¾ 1341¾ 1331¾ 1339¾ +9¾ Sep 1291¾ 1295½ 1288¾ 1293¼ +8½ Nov 1270¼ 1278¼ 1270 1275 +6¾ Jan 1281¾ 1286¼ 1280¼ 1283½ +7 Mar 1277½ 1278 1274½ 1278 +7 May 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ +7 Nov 1235 1235 1234 1234 +5¾ Est. sales 142,797. Wed.’s sales 147,598 Wed.’s open int 711,015, up 4,092

