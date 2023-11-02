Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 562¼ 569½ 557¼ 564½ +2¾
Mar 589 596¼ 585¼ 592 +2½
May 608 614 603¼ 609 +1¼
Jul 622¾ 629½ 619¼ 625 +1½
Sep 637¾ 643¼ 633½ 639½ +2
Dec 653¼ 659 649¾ 654¾ +1½
Mar 667 671 663½ 666¾ +1¼
Est. sales 77,394. Wed.’s sales 108,994
Wed.’s open int 460,273, up 63
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 475 477 470¼ 470¼ —4¾
Mar 490 492 485¼ 485½ —4¼
May 498½ 501 494½ 494½ —4
Jul 506 508 502¾ 502¾ —3¼
Sep 507½ 510¾ 506½ 506½ ¾
Dec 511½ 516¼ 511½ 511¾
Mar 522¼ 526¾ 522¼ 522¼
May 527½ 529½ 527½ 529½ +2½
Jul 527¼ 531 526½ 529¼ +2¾
Sep 513½ 514 513½ 514 +2¾
Dec 508 510¾ 507¾ 508½
Dec 509¼ 509¼ 509¼ 509¼
Est. sales 327,027. Wed.’s sales 324,034
Wed.’s open int 1,426,041, up 13,933
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 383½ 383½ 373¾ 379 ½
Mar 400½ 400½ 392½ 399
Est. sales 248. Wed.’s sales 1,399
Wed.’s open int 4,090, up 291
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1290¼ 1306¼ 1290¼ 1302¼ +11
Jan 1315¼ 1330 1315 1326¾ +11¾
Mar 1328¾ 1342¾ 1328¾ 1340¼ +11½
May 1343¼ 1355 1343¼ 1352¾ +10¼
Jul 1350¼ 1360¾ 1350 1358¾ +9½
Aug 1331¾ 1341¾ 1331¾ 1339¾ +9¾
Sep 1291¾ 1295½ 1288¾ 1293¼ +8½
Nov 1270¼ 1278¼ 1270 1275 +6¾
Jan 1281¾ 1286¼ 1280¼ 1283½ +7
Mar 1277½ 1278 1274½ 1278 +7
May 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ +7
Nov 1235 1235 1234 1234 +5¾
Est. sales 142,797. Wed.’s sales 147,598
Wed.’s open int 711,015, up 4,092

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

