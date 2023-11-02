CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|562¼
|569½
|557¼
|564½
|+2¾
|Mar
|589
|596¼
|585¼
|592
|+2½
|May
|608
|614
|603¼
|609
|+1¼
|Jul
|622¾
|629½
|619¼
|625
|+1½
|Sep
|637¾
|643¼
|633½
|639½
|+2
|Dec
|653¼
|659
|649¾
|654¾
|+1½
|Mar
|667
|671
|663½
|666¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 77,394.
|Wed.’s sales 108,994
|Wed.’s open int 460,273,
|up 63
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475
|477
|470¼
|470¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|490
|492
|485¼
|485½
|—4¼
|May
|498½
|501
|494½
|494½
|—4
|Jul
|506
|508
|502¾
|502¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|507½
|510¾
|506½
|506½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|511½
|516¼
|511½
|511¾
|+½
|Mar
|522¼
|526¾
|522¼
|522¼
|+¼
|May
|527½
|529½
|527½
|529½
|+2½
|Jul
|527¼
|531
|526½
|529¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|513½
|514
|513½
|514
|+2¾
|Dec
|508
|510¾
|507¾
|508½
|+½
|Dec
|509¼
|509¼
|509¼
|509¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 327,027.
|Wed.’s sales 324,034
|Wed.’s open int 1,426,041,
|up 13,933
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383½
|383½
|373¾
|379
|—
|½
|Mar
|400½
|400½
|392½
|399
|+½
|Est. sales 248.
|Wed.’s sales 1,399
|Wed.’s open int 4,090,
|up 291
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1290¼
|1306¼
|1290¼
|1302¼
|+11
|Jan
|1315¼
|1330
|1315
|1326¾
|+11¾
|Mar
|1328¾
|1342¾
|1328¾
|1340¼
|+11½
|May
|1343¼
|1355
|1343¼
|1352¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|1350¼
|1360¾
|1350
|1358¾
|+9½
|Aug
|1331¾
|1341¾
|1331¾
|1339¾
|+9¾
|Sep
|1291¾
|1295½
|1288¾
|1293¼
|+8½
|Nov
|1270¼
|1278¼
|1270
|1275
|+6¾
|Jan
|1281¾
|1286¼
|1280¼
|1283½
|+7
|Mar
|1277½
|1278
|1274½
|1278
|+7
|May
|1276¾
|1276¾
|1276¾
|1276¾
|+7
|Nov
|1235
|1235
|1234
|1234
|+5¾
|Est. sales 142,797.
|Wed.’s sales 147,598
|Wed.’s open int 711,015,
|up 4,092
