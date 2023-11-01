CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|557½
|564¾
|554¾
|562¾
|+6½
|Mar
|585¾
|591¾
|583¼
|590¼
|+5
|May
|604¼
|609
|601
|608¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|619¾
|624½
|617¼
|624
|+4¾
|Sep
|633¾
|638½
|632¼
|637½
|+3¼
|Dec
|651
|653¾
|648¼
|653
|+1¾
|Mar
|664½
|666
|661¾
|665¼
|+¼
|May
|669¼
|670
|666¼
|670
|—
|½
|Jul
|663
|666
|663
|666
|+1¼
|Est. sales 90,901.
|Tue.’s sales 135,267
|Tue.’s open int 460,210,
|up 5,441
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|478¾
|480
|472½
|475¼
|—3½
|Mar
|493
|494½
|487
|490
|—3
|May
|501¾
|503
|496
|499
|—2¾
|Jul
|508¾
|509½
|502¾
|506½
|—2
|Sep
|509
|510
|504¼
|507¾
|—1
|Dec
|513
|514¼
|508¾
|511¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|523¾
|523¾
|519½
|522
|—1½
|May
|525¾
|526½
|525½
|526
|—2½
|Jul
|527¼
|528¼
|524¾
|525¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|509½
|511
|507
|507¾
|—2
|Dec
|508½
|509¾
|508½
|508½
|+¼
|Est. sales 253,794.
|Tue.’s sales 263,487
|Tue.’s open int 1,412,108,
|up 6,945
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388
|389¾
|373
|384½
|—4¾
|Mar
|402½
|403
|396
|403
|—5
|May
|421
|421
|411½
|411½
|—9½
|Est. sales 1,208.
|Tue.’s sales 782
|Tue.’s open int 3,799,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1290
|1296¾
|1283¼
|1292½
|+5½
|Jan
|1311
|1319¼
|1304¾
|1315¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|1325¾
|1332½
|1319
|1328½
|+3¾
|May
|1339¼
|1345¾
|1333¼
|1342
|+3¼
|Jul
|1347
|1352½
|1340½
|1349
|+3
|Aug
|1330
|1333¾
|1321¾
|1330½
|+3
|Sep
|1283½
|1289
|1278½
|1285¾
|+2½
|Nov
|1267
|1272
|1261
|1268¼
|+1½
|Jan
|1275
|1279½
|1269¼
|1276
|+¾
|Mar
|1269½
|1271
|1264
|1270¼
|+½
|May
|1264
|1269¾
|1264
|1269¾
|+1½
|Jul
|1274½
|1274½
|1273¾
|1273¾
|+2¾
|Nov
|1228
|1228
|1228
|1228
|+¼
|Est. sales 128,323.
|Tue.’s sales 180,171
|Tue.’s open int 706,923,
|up 2,091
