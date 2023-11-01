CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 557½ 564¾ 554¾ 562¾ +6½ Mar 585¾ 591¾ 583¼ 590¼ +5 May 604¼ 609 601 608¼ +5¼ Jul 619¾ 624½ 617¼ 624 +4¾ Sep 633¾ 638½ 632¼ 637½ +3¼ Dec 651 653¾ 648¼ 653 +1¾ Mar 664½ 666 661¾ 665¼ +¼ May 669¼ 670 666¼ 670 — ½ Jul 663 666 663 666 +1¼ Est. sales 90,901. Tue.’s sales 135,267 Tue.’s open int 460,210, up 5,441 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 478¾ 480 472½ 475¼ —3½ Mar 493 494½ 487 490 —3 May 501¾ 503 496 499 —2¾ Jul 508¾ 509½ 502¾ 506½ —2 Sep 509 510 504¼ 507¾ —1 Dec 513 514¼ 508¾ 511¾ —1¼ Mar 523¾ 523¾ 519½ 522 —1½ May 525¾ 526½ 525½ 526 —2½ Jul 527¼ 528¼ 524¾ 525¼ —2¾ Dec 509½ 511 507 507¾ —2 Dec 508½ 509¾ 508½ 508½ +¼ Est. sales 253,794. Tue.’s sales 263,487 Tue.’s open int 1,412,108, up 6,945 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388 389¾ 373 384½ —4¾ Mar 402½ 403 396 403 —5 May 421 421 411½ 411½ —9½ Est. sales 1,208. Tue.’s sales 782 Tue.’s open int 3,799, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1290 1296¾ 1283¼ 1292½ +5½ Jan 1311 1319¼ 1304¾ 1315¼ +4¾ Mar 1325¾ 1332½ 1319 1328½ +3¾ May 1339¼ 1345¾ 1333¼ 1342 +3¼ Jul 1347 1352½ 1340½ 1349 +3 Aug 1330 1333¾ 1321¾ 1330½ +3 Sep 1283½ 1289 1278½ 1285¾ +2½ Nov 1267 1272 1261 1268¼ +1½ Jan 1275 1279½ 1269¼ 1276 +¾ Mar 1269½ 1271 1264 1270¼ +½ May 1264 1269¾ 1264 1269¾ +1½ Jul 1274½ 1274½ 1273¾ 1273¾ +2¾ Nov 1228 1228 1228 1228 +¼ Est. sales 128,323. Tue.’s sales 180,171 Tue.’s open int 706,923, up 2,091

