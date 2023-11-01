VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
November 1, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 557½ 564¾ 554¾ 562¾ +6½
Mar 585¾ 591¾ 583¼ 590¼ +5
May 604¼ 609 601 608¼ +5¼
Jul 619¾ 624½ 617¼ 624 +4¾
Sep 633¾ 638½ 632¼ 637½ +3¼
Dec 651 653¾ 648¼ 653 +1¾
Mar 664½ 666 661¾ 665¼
May 669¼ 670 666¼ 670 ½
Jul 663 666 663 666 +1¼
Est. sales 90,901. Tue.’s sales 135,267
Tue.’s open int 460,210, up 5,441
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 478¾ 480 472½ 475¼ —3½
Mar 493 494½ 487 490 —3
May 501¾ 503 496 499 —2¾
Jul 508¾ 509½ 502¾ 506½ —2
Sep 509 510 504¼ 507¾ —1
Dec 513 514¼ 508¾ 511¾ —1¼
Mar 523¾ 523¾ 519½ 522 —1½
May 525¾ 526½ 525½ 526 —2½
Jul 527¼ 528¼ 524¾ 525¼ —2¾
Dec 509½ 511 507 507¾ —2
Dec 508½ 509¾ 508½ 508½
Est. sales 253,794. Tue.’s sales 263,487
Tue.’s open int 1,412,108, up 6,945
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 388 389¾ 373 384½ —4¾
Mar 402½ 403 396 403 —5
May 421 421 411½ 411½ —9½
Est. sales 1,208. Tue.’s sales 782
Tue.’s open int 3,799, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1290 1296¾ 1283¼ 1292½ +5½
Jan 1311 1319¼ 1304¾ 1315¼ +4¾
Mar 1325¾ 1332½ 1319 1328½ +3¾
May 1339¼ 1345¾ 1333¼ 1342 +3¼
Jul 1347 1352½ 1340½ 1349 +3
Aug 1330 1333¾ 1321¾ 1330½ +3
Sep 1283½ 1289 1278½ 1285¾ +2½
Nov 1267 1272 1261 1268¼ +1½
Jan 1275 1279½ 1269¼ 1276
Mar 1269½ 1271 1264 1270¼
May 1264 1269¾ 1264 1269¾ +1½
Jul 1274½ 1274½ 1273¾ 1273¾ +2¾
Nov 1228 1228 1228 1228
Est. sales 128,323. Tue.’s sales 180,171
Tue.’s open int 706,923, up 2,091

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

