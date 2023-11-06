PRA Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported a loss of $12.3 million…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.5 million.

