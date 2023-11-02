PPL: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Thursday reported net income of $230 million in…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Thursday reported net income of $230 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.60 per share.

