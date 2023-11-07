PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $473,000 in…

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $473,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education posted revenue of $182.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, PowerSchool said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $185 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $697.5 million to $700.5 million.

