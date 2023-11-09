Power Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Thursday reported profit of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Thursday reported profit of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period.

