Potbelly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period.

