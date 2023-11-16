Post Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $65.7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $301.3 million, or $4.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.99 billion.

