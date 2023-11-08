Portman Ridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 75 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

