Playtika: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $37.9 million.

The Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $630.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $642.7 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion.

