PlayAGS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $156,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $89.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.1 million.

PlayAGS shares have increased 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.27, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

